During the recent 3rd Annual BMW Golf Cup at the Onward Mangilao Golf Club, Atkins Kroll Inc. exclusively unveiled the first-ever BMW i7, the island’s first all-electric luxury sedan to guests.
“On the heels of unveiling the BMW iX, the first-ever luxury all-electric Sport Activity Vehicle on Guam, Atkins Kroll is proud to present the all-electric BMW i7 luxury sedan for the first time to our customers on Guam,” said AK president Yap. “The i7 is the flagship of BMW’s electric vehicle lineup, which is defining a new standard for EV technology and the luxury vehicles that are environmentally responsible.”
The BMW i7 has a combined output of 536 hp and can go from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds. The fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology’s efficiency paired with the latest battery cell technology offers an estimated range of up to 300 miles. Its visionary design and next-level style give the i7 an undeniable allure from the inside out. The expressive aesthetic and innovative technology ensures complete comfort and unparalleled driving pleasure.
The BMW i7 is now available in Guam, and AK invites its customers to visit the AK BMW Showroom on Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning to get a firsthand look at the island’s most technologically advanced luxury vehicles. Visit bmw-guam.com or call AK BMW at (671) 649-6410 for more information about the BMW i7 or to make a purchase.
Atkins Kroll, an Inchcape company, is the leading distributor of vehicles in Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Micronesia enabling it to provide a full range of products and services in the region. Atkins Kroll is Guam’s oldest corporation established in 1914 and represents Toyota, Lexus, BMW, Chevrolet, Toyota Rent A Car, Avis, Budget and Payless Rental Brands, and AC Delco brands.
In December 2021 Atkins Kroll acquired Morrico Equipment, one of Guam’s largest heavy equipment dealerships representing Freightliner, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Kohler Power Systems, Rosenbauer Fire Trucks and Thomas Built School Buses. Morrico Equipment operates new and used heavy equipment sales, rental, parts, diesel fuel delivery, Trashco Guam, and specialized diesel repair service to Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau. (PR)
