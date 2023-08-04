Bank of Hawai‘i is accepting applications from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11 for the I Kinometi Para I Kumunidåt I Islå-ta Small Business Revitalization and Development Grant for projects that stimulate small business development and economic activity on Saipan. Small business owners with a successful track record in business operation or management and who have not yet been a recipient of the grant are invited to submit an application by Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Five grants up to $5,000 each will be awarded.
Bank of Hawai‘i established the grant program in 2012 to promote new businesses and to encourage existing small businesses on the island of Saipan to expand as part of its overall commitment to encourage local economic stability and development.
Grants will be awarded based on the potential impact to the applicant’s business and the economic benefits to the community. Grant awardees are expected to report to the bank on how the grant has made a difference to their business and the community by Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Applications are available at boh.com/saipanapp or by contacting either the CNMI Small Business Development Center Network Northern Marianas College at marianas.ecenterdirect.com, Bank of Hawai‘i’s Gualo Rai Branch, our Gualo Rai Branch Manager Rose Sumor at Rose.Sumor@boh.com or (670) 237-2983, or Assistant Branch Manager Joanne Aldan at Joanne.Aldan@boh.com or (670) 237-2982. Applications should be submitted to Branch Manager Rose Sumor via email at Rose.Sumor@boh.com or by regular mail to Bank of Hawai‘i, branch manager, Saipan, Box 500566, Saipan MP 96950. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.