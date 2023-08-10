TAMUNING, Guam—A groundbreaking ceremony was held yesterday to celebrate the beginning of construction for Bank of Hawai‘i’s new West Pacific Regional Headquarters in Tamuning, Guam.
The new headquarters will be built between Personal Finance Center and Shell gas station on Chalan San Antonio. Inside the 18,364-square-foot facility will be ample space for a new branch, The Private Bank, Commercial, Dealer Indirect Lending, Mortgage and Contact Center employees.
There will be 5,147 square feet of dedicated branch space reflecting Bank of Hawai‘i’s Branch of Tomorrow concept, which launched in 2016. It combines a modern design and a 21st-century banking experience with greater customer convenience including a 24/7 BankLanai® and drive-thru ATM.
The building will also include:
• Ample parking for customers and employees,
• Energy-efficient features, such as multi-zone air-conditioning and light sensors to reduce overall energy consumption,
• Eco-friendly interior and exterior finishes consisting of recycled materials or at least 10% Certified Forest Content, and
• Its own generator in case of power outages, allowing the building to resume operations as quickly as possible.
• “This is an exciting day for all of us. Establishing our future West Pacific Regional Headquarters in the heart of Tamuning underscores Bank of Hawai‘i’s long-term commitment to serving our communities in the West Pacific with the very best customer service, convenience and technology,” said Erlinda Alegre, senior vice president and director Branch Market Management.
The architect for the West Pacific Regional Headquarters is RIM Architects and the contractor is Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd.
Bank of Hawai‘i, which has 51 branches and 315 ATMs system-wide, has been serving the Guam market since 1961. (PR)
