Carter Widmor relocated his music school, instrument repair shop, recording studio, and website business from Los Angeles when he moved to Saipan a couple of years ago and CarterJams670 is now the island’s one-stop shop for web design.
“CarterJams was started in 2020 in Los Angeles and CarterJams670 is now proudly entering its second year of service on Saipan. I can handle advertising, marketing, web design, support, and hosting. I'm a bit of a one-stop shop for local businesses looking to take things to the next level,” he told Saipan Tribune.
Widmor said the website design facet of CarterJams670 seems to be clicking at the moment and his services come at a fraction of the cost of usual web design companies.
“I am currently providing web design solutions to local businesses at a special discounted rate. The cost depends on how intricate the request is. More time-intensive tasks will consume more labor hours and cost more than a very simple website, for example. I can also set up Google business profiles, launch advertising and marketing campaigns, all with analytics that you can track in real time to monitor the health of your business. At any rate, we guarantee to be more cost effective than our competitors. Simple websites can typically be made for $400 or less and will only cost $20 a month to maintain.”
Widmor said what sets aside his web design work is that he’s more easily accessible than say similar web design outfits in the Philippines, China, India, among others.
“Most business owners I've talked to on the island said they have paid thousands for the initial design of their website and pay hundreds every month for maintenance, support, and hosting. Not only is doing business with a local web designer much more practical and efficient than working with someone overseas, but it's much more affordable,” he said.
Just some of the local companies that have contracted CarterJames670 for web design work include Northern Marianas International School, First Steps Daycare, Jungle Shopping, Loomis LLC, CaptNite's Boat Charter (Managaha Charter Service), Micronesian Car Rental, Living Waters, United Pentecostal Church of Micronesia, and Eucon International University.
Widmor also said the music side of CarterJams670 is still there as it’s his original passion.
“I also offer music lessons in the form of guitar, ukulele, and bass. Lessons are $10 each and can be scheduled once or twice per week. If you have no car or simply would like to learn in your own home, I do outcalls for $5 more.”
For more information about CarterJams670, go to their website at carterjams.com, email them at help@carterjams.com, or call (670) 785-2313.
