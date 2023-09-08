HAGATNA, Guam—Community First Guam Federal Credit Union announced that it opened the doors of its newly built Hågatña Headquarters and Member Service Center, located along Route 4, between West O’Brien Drive and Chalan Santo Papa, in the island’s historic capital.
The new Community First Hågatña Headquarters and Member Service Center opened on Sept. 5, 2023, and members are welcome to conduct their transactions through its walk-up service, the drive-thru teller lane (enter from the Martyr Street entrance next to the Guam Library), and the ATM located at the front of the building. There is ample parking, and the building can be accessed from both Route 4 and Martyr Street. The Hågatña location is open Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 12pm.
Community First also engaged local artist Joshua Agerstrand to design a mural that would honor its members and incorporate cultural pride. The mural is in progress and located along the drive-thru teller lane. The community is invited to view the art in progress, and the final mural will be revealed on Community First's social media pages (@cfirstguam on Facebook and Instagram).
Community First Guam Federal Credit Union is a community-chartered, full-service financial institution serving the community of Guam. Established in 1962, Community First is the oldest local Credit Union on Guam and is celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year. The credit union has four Member Service Centers in Hagåtña, Tamuning, Dededo, and Guam’s first Student-Run Service Center in Mangilao. The credit union is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Engage with us online at cfirstguam.com or on Facebook and Instagram (@cfirstguam). (PR)
