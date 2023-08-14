DFS Group, the world’s leading luxury travel retailer, launches its most forward-looking beauty event of the year. Themed "Explore New Dimensions," DFS aims to redefine beauty dimensions and possibilities, bringing together 15 world-renowned brands to curate a series of exclusive experiences that offer guests personalized shopping journeys leveraging AR and AI technology and limited time offers at T Galleria Saipan.
DFS said technological innovation provides customers with experiences that expand dimensions of beauty.
Digitalization is an essential feature of the journey to Explore New Dimensions following DFS’ award-winning venture into the metaverse in 2022.
The Aura Perfumery provides scent-seekers with an interactive consultation and an exploration of one’s Aura, made up of colors representative of his/her energy field that are uniquely individual. Customers can bring home a complimentary, signature scent that is a perfect match of their aura based on a personality quiz, with limited quantities available on a first-come-first-served basis. The experience uses one-of-a-kind AI to select the scent and generates artwork that symbolizes the customer’s auric DNA.
Throughout the month of August, with a spend of $200 or more in beauty, customers will receive an exclusive compact mirror and beauty pouch.
To maximize rewards and increase enjoyment, customers are invited to join the DFS global loyalty program—DFS CIRCLE, through mobile APP (iOS, Android), WeChat mini program, or the DFS website. DFS CIRCLE members will earn additional points* when they make purchases during the months of August and September.
DFS Group is the world’s leading luxury travel retailer. Established in Hong Kong in 1960, DFS Group continues to be a pioneer in global luxury travel retail, offering its customers a carefully curated selection of exceptional products from over 750 of the most desired brands. Its network consists of 56 duty free stores located in 14 major global airports and 23 downtown Galleria locations on four continents, as well as affiliate and resort locations. The Group is privately held and majority owned by the world’s largest luxury conglomerate, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, alongside DFS co-founder and shareholder Robert Miller. DFS Group employs more than 5,000 people focused on creating inspiring omnichannel retail experiences for its customers and is headquartered in Hong Kong with offices in Australia, Cambodia, China, France, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, and Vietnam.
For more information, please visit www.dfs.com.
T Galleria by DFS is the ultimate evolution of the original travel retail concept pioneered by DFS Group. The first downtown store opened in 1968 in Hong Kong, followed shortly thereafter by Honolulu and eventually expanding to 23 locations all over the world. Today, T Galleria by DFS has a presence in the United States of America, as well as across Asia, Europe, Oceania and the South Pacific regions. Linked to the notion of travel through the use of T for the Traveler, the brand stands for what customers have come to expect: an expertly curated assortment of the world’s preferred luxury brands, exceptional retail environments, highly personalized services and unique experiences tailored to their specific needs as travelers. T Galleria by DFS enables travelers to realize their individual style, one journey at a time. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.