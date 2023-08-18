Satisfy your international cravings at The Terrace Restaurant, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan with newly launched buffet themes featuring an incredible selection of international and local favorites.
Every Monday and Tuesday chefs Luis Santos and Jesse Aguon bring you a taste of Italy with ‘’Italia Mia’’ featuring the best of Italy including Tuscan style steak, pizza, bruschetta, and a live pasta station. For dessert, enjoy an authentic gelato station, bomboloni alla nutella, and tiramisu.
Prepare your appetite for a ‘’Smoked Meats Feast’’ every Wednesday and Thursday with executive sous chef Zenn Tomokane’s mouth watering smoked meat selection at the live carving station. Fresh smoked in the resort by Tomokane and his team, the smoked meats are a favorite with visitors and a signature of the restaurant.
The team takes you on a journey to Japan on Fridays and Saturdays with ‘’Plaza Izakaya’’ featuring favorites like fresh sushi and sashimi, shrimp and vegetable tempura, Japanese curry, miso soup and more.
Make your Sundays special with the highlight of the week— Sunday Brunch at The Terrace. The Sunday Brunch buffet is packed with signature items and favorites like the live carving of fresh smoked meat, roast pig, baked local fish, snow crab legs on ice, live pasta and omelet stations, and more to choose from. To complete your meal, finish with desserts like blueberry cheesecake, crème brulee, bread pudding, a gelato station with fresh waffle cones, and more. Sunday Brunch is inclusive of free-flowing beer, red and white wine, sparkling wine, special cocktails and mimosas.
To round your Sunday off just right don’t miss the ‘’Flavors of the Sea’’ dinner buffet. The newly launched evening is catching on quickly with an international buffet featuring delicious seafood along with all The Terrace restaurant favorites.
Tomokane, said “We aim to give our guests great quality and a wonderful experience with every meal at The Terrace. Our culinary team is looking forward to utilizing their experience to deliver authentic international cuisine to take our guests on a culinary journey"
The Terrace Restaurant offers daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffet. Local residents can enjoy a 15% discount on their meals.
Breakfast is from Monday to Sunday, 6:30am-10am, $35 per adult and 50% off per child (4-11 years old).
Lunch is served from Monday to Saturday, 11am–2pm, and costs $40 per adult and 50% off per child (4-11 years old).
Dinner from Sunday to Thursday is from 5:30pm to 9:30pm and is $40 per adult and 50% per child (4-11 years old),
For Fridays and Saturdays, the premium dinner buffet is from 5:30pm to 9:30pm and is inclusive of draft beer, red and white wine, tea, coffee, and soft drinks. It costs $58 per adult and 50% off per child (4-11 years old).
Sunday Brunch is from 11am to 2pm and also comes with free-flowing beer, red and white wine, sparkling wine, special cocktails and mimosa. It costs $65 per adult and $25 per child (4-11 years old)
For reservations, email restaurants.cprsaipan@ihg.com or call (670) 234-6412.
Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan is a 422-room hotel located in Garapan. Guests will be greeted by the resort’s lush tropical gardens and panoramic view of Micro Beach, with Crowne Plaza’s warm and friendly hospitality ensuring a seamless arrival. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.