Enjoy a fun-filled Sunday at the heart of the island with something for everyone at Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan.
Start your day at Market Place with a free pastry with every purchase of a coffee (7am-10am). Enjoy the tranquility of the morning with panoramic views over the garden or take a morning walk on micro beach.
Sundays are for family and friends and there’s no better way to celebrate than Sunday Brunch at The Terrace Restaurant. Feast on a buffet of local and international favorites including a fresh smoked meat carving station, roast pig, baked local fish, snow crab legs on ice, live pasta and omelet stations, sushi and sashimi corner, and more to choose from. Be sure to save some space for sweets with our delicious dessert corner featuring our resort favorite gelato and fresh waffle station! Drinks are on the menu too—Sunday Brunch is inclusive of free-flowing beer, red and white wine, sparkling wine, rose, mimosas, and a special cocktail of the day. Sunday Brunch is available from 11am to 2pm for $65 per adult and $25 per child. Local residents can enjoy Sunday Brunch with a 15% discount.
For those looking to relax poolside after brunch take up the Resort Pass special offer—for just an additional $10 per person you’ll get an afternoon of fun under the sun with access to the garden and pools after brunch.
Looking for a place to have a memorable Sunday dinner with loved ones? Join us for one of our best kept secrets—the Flavors of the Sea Sunday evening themed buffet at The Terrace Restaurant. Enjoy delicious seafood along with international and local dishes. Dinner is open 5:30pm-9:30 pm for $40 per adult and 50% off per child. Even better, locals get 15% off their meal.
There’s no better way to end the day than at Mari Bar. Wrap up the weekend in style with our Sundays in Saipan Golden Hour special—25% discount on all food and drinks, including alcohol from 5pm to 9pm every Sunday.
“We know how important Sundays are to families and friends in Saipan and we’re happy to offer activities and products that give everyone the chance to gather and create memorable moments. Whether it be over a delicious meal, splashing in our pools or over cocktails we have something for everyone at Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan,” said Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan general manager Robert Coates.
For reservations, email restaurants.cprsaipan@ihg.com or call (670) 234-6412.
Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan is a 422-room hotel located in Garapan. Guests will be greeted by the resort’s lush tropical gardens and panoramic view of Micro Beach, with Crowne Plaza’s warm and friendly hospitality ensuring a seamless arrival. (PR)
