In a significant achievement that underscores their commitment to customer satisfaction, Enterprise Rent-A-Car Saipan and Cebu have been awarded the Exceptional Achievement Award at the recently concluded 2022 Enterprise Holdings Global Franchising Ceremony held last June 20–23 at the Ritz-Carlton in St. Louis, Missouri, near the Enterprise Holdings headquarters.
Delegates at this event represented more than 90 countries globally across Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific regions. This recognition comes as a result of both Enterprise Rent-A-Car Saipan and Cebu's unwavering dedication to providing top-tier services and a seamless rental experience for their customers.
The award is renowned for its rigorous evaluation process and is considered a benchmark for excellence in the Enterprise Holdings Group of companies. Both Saipan and Cebu teams received an 85% SQI (service quality index) alongside other franchise locations all over the world, thanks to their consistent delivery of exceptional service and their continuous efforts to improve the customer experience.
Since its inception, both the Enterprise Saipan and Cebu teams have prioritized customer satisfaction as a core value they uphold, mirroring the same values of the Enterprise mothership, which always puts the needs of the customers first. This award is a testament to their ongoing dedication to not only meeting but exceeding customers' expectations. From streamlined online booking processes to a wide range of vehicle options, Enterprise Saipan and Cebu have consistently demonstrated their commitment to making the car rental experience convenient and hassle-free.
Both locations’ fleet maintenance and cleanliness standards have also been a highlight for customers. Enterprise Saipan and Cebu's dedication to keeping their vehicles in impeccable condition and meeting EHI standards showcases their understanding of the importance of both comfort and safety for renters.
To receive the awards, CEO and franchise owner Cita Tomada, the visionary leader behind both locations, was in St. Louis to accept them on behalf of the Saipan and Cebu teams. Also present at the event was the CEO of Enterprise Holdings, Chrissy Taylor, and other ranking executives.
This recognition not only solidifies Enterprise Saipan and Cebu's position as industry leaders in their respective locations but also serves as motivation to maintain their high standards of quality service. As they continue to grow and innovate, customers can expect an even more seamless and enjoyable car rental experience from Enterprise Saipan and Cebu in the years to come. (PR)
