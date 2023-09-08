Saipan’s legendary and premiere Italian dining venue is back at Hyatt Regency Saipan! Giovanni’s is now finally open again with the return of an authentic Italian a la carte menu, every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 6pm to 9pm.
Humble yet proud, executive chef Matteo Fracalossi said that Giovanni’s offerings reflect the very fundamental Italian cuisine with a truly trattoria style—authentic comfort food. “Trattoria is less formal and straight forward. When you are craving for simple yet authentic Italian dishes, Giovanni’s will always ensure fresh ingredients with a delightful aroma. A menu crated for every preference with diverse flavors.”
“We have created dishes from different provinces of Italy. From the Alps in the North to the Mediterranean in the south—that is our effort to bring the spirit of Italy to Saipan,” he added.
Giovanni’s also has some unique gems in store, other restaurants on Saipan may not have. “For example, our Spaghetti alla Luciana. This main course dish consists of an octopus stew with red wine and tomato as base. It becomes a sauce where we sauté the pasta together with the seafood,” Fracalossi said.
Giovanni’s menu starts from antipasti that includes carpaccio di manzo (thinly sliced beef tenderloin, parmigiana cream, toasted pine nut, micro green) and fritto misto (deep fried calamari, shrimp, mahi mahi with lemon). Main courses offer meat such as lamb, pork or angus beef, but also seafood. All-time favorites such as pizza, pasta, and Italian desserts are waiting equally for our guests.
Further, Fracalossi highly recommends to try two of his signature dishes. “The first one is Crostini Toscani. It is composed of ripe tomato, chicken liver and black olive bruschetta, mixed salads, and a balsamic dressing on the side. Fresh and simple ingredients are the key to an authentic meal. The flavors remind me of how my mother would put together such a unique taste that makes it unforgettable to me,” he said.
His second recommendation is Testaroli, “…because it is a very particular pasta. It is first seared in a cast iron pan before it is boiled in water.”
Hyatt Regency Saipan is welcoming back all guests to experience the return of our authentic Italian menu. A la carte dinner is available every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 6pm to 9pm. Enjoy the new a la carte dinner menu with items starting from $12.
For reservations, visit saipan.regency.hyatt.com and click the “Dining tab” or call (670) 234-1234. Club at the Hyatt members are welcome as always. (PR)
