Gold's Gym Saipan is delighted to announce the appointment of Gerald Galang as its new assistant manager.
Galang has a long-standing history with the company, having joined Gold's Gym in April 2014 and subsequently earning his NASM Certified Personal Trainer qualification in December 2015. His dedication, experience, and passion for fitness make him an invaluable addition to our team.
Galang’s journey at Gold's Gym Saipan has been marked by hard work, perseverance, and commitment to the company’s core values. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to excel in various roles within the organization, making him a natural fit for his new position as assistant manager. This appointment comes as a result of a recent vacancy in Gold’s Gym’s management team, and the company has the utmost confidence that Galang will excel in this role.
General manager Tyce Mister expressed his enthusiasm for Galang's promotion, stating, "Gerald is a great asset to Gold's Gym Saipan, and we look forward to working with him in his new capacity. He is trustworthy, responsible, and well-respected by our team."
As Gold’s Gym welcomed Galang to his new role, the company also bid farewell to outgoing assistant manager, Natalie Cruz. Cruz has been an integral part of the Gold's Gym Saipan family for over 13 years, contributing her dedication, hard work, and enthusiasm to the gym. Her departure marks the end of an era, and she will be greatly missed by both members and the Gold's Gym community. The company extends its heartfelt thanks to Cruz for her unwavering commitment and wishes her the very best in all her future endeavors.
Gold's Gym Saipan remains committed to providing top-quality fitness experiences to our valued members. With Galang stepping into his new role, the company is confident in its ability to continue delivering exceptional service and fostering a supportive fitness environment.
“Please join us in welcoming Gerald Galang as the new Assistant Manager of Gold's Gym Saipan. We are excited about the future and the positive impact he will undoubtedly bring to our team,” said Mister.
For further information or media inquiries, contact Mister, at info@goldsgymsaipan@gmail.com and (670) 233-4000.
Gold's Gym Saipan is a leading fitness facility committed to helping individuals achieve their potential through fitness. With state-of-the-art equipment, a variety of classes, and a dedicated team of fitness professionals, Gold's Gym Saipan provides a welcoming and motivating environment for people of all fitness levels. (PR)
