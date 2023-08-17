DEDEDO, Guam—Guam Regional Medical City announces its interim chief executive officer Dr. Alexander “Beau” Wielaard. Prior to his appointment by GRMC’s Board of Directors, Wielaard served as GRMC’s senior vice president, chief medical officer, and emergency medicine physician.
GRMC senior vice president, chief human resources officer Charlotte D. Huntsman said “Dr. Beau will continue to also serve as the CMO. Along with the rest of the executive leadership team, Wielaard will ensure that GRMC continues to move in this positive trajectory and align with our vision to be ‘the premier healthcare system in Guam and in the Micronesia Region’ and our mission of ‘treating and caring for all our patients and their families as we would a beloved family member.’”
Wielaard relocated with his family to Guam in 2016, working at both GMH and GRMC in the Emergency Department. He joined GRMC on a full-time basis in 2018 and was a core developer of GRMC’s institutional response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He served as the chairman of GRMC’s Department of Emergency Medicine from 2019 until his promotion to chief medical officer in 2020. (PR)
