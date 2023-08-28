DEDEDO, Guam—Guam Regional Medical City recently earned the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® Stroke Gold Award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized and research-based guidelines.
Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home. GRMC participates in the AHA program for ongoing quality assurance and achieved Gold level for its high performance (at or above 85% required on each of the performance measures for AHA/ASA) in its stroke program for two consecutive years.
GRMC Stroke Program coordinator Elisabeth Collins, DNP, APRN-NP said, “GRMC is committed to providing high-quality care for patients experiencing a stroke. As the only Joint Commission Certified Stroke Center in Guam and the Micronesian region, we strive to implement the most current evidence-based practices and improve outcomes for our patients. We are proud to partner with the American Heart & Stroke Associations to facilitate ongoing stroke program quality assurance and are thrilled to receive this award!”
In 2022, GRMC was last awarded AHA’s Get With The Guidelines® Stroke Silver Level with Target: Stroke Honor Roll, in addition to receiving the Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission for “Advanced Primary Stroke Center”.
Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 12 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org. (PR)
