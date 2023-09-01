DEDEDO, Guam—The Guam Regional Medical City said yesterday that its magnetic resonance imaging scan, a machine used to examine the body’s organs, tissues, and skeletal system, is currently out of commission due to the damage it sustained from Typhoon Mawar.
The hospital is exploring options for repair or total replacement of the MRI scan, which may be completed as early as November 2023. GRMC will provide updates accordingly.
At this time, GRMC advises patients to seek alternative clinics for MRI services. (PR)
