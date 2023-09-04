DEDEDO, Guam—Guam Regional Medical City was recently selected by U.S. News & World Report as one of the nation’s “High Performing” hospitals for stroke care (2nd consecutive year) and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease as part of the news organization’s 2023-2024 Best Hospitals Procedures and Conditions Ratings.
U.S. News provides these rankings and ratings of hospitals annually as a tool for consumers to determine which facilities best cater to their age, physical condition, and type of illness. According to their website, “U.S. News’s Best Hospitals project evaluates U.S. adult hospitals annually on how they provide 36 different types of care. The rankings of 15 medical specialties use a variety of quality measures to identify the hospitals that excel at handling the most complex and difficult cases.” Of those specialties, GRMC was ranked in the top category of “High Performing” for stroke care and COPD among nearly 5,000 hospitals.
GRMC Stroke Program Coordinator Elisabeth Collins, DNP, APRN-NP said, "GRMC continues to evolve as a certified stroke center to improve care for the people of Guam and the entire Micronesian region. Our stroke program includes ongoing quality assurance and implementation of evidence-based practices. The goal of the stroke program is to improve stroke-related outcomes and to decrease the incidence, prevalence, and mortality of stroke, which remains in the top 5 leading causes of death in the United States."
Dr. Michael Agustin, pulmonologist and director of the GRMC Lung and Infectious Disease Center, said, "GRMC has created a comprehensive respiratory program that addresses one of the leading causes of illness on the island. We aim to further increase community awareness on COPD and encourage lifestyle modification, treatment options, and lung cancer screening.”
For more information about the U.S. News and World 2023-2024 Best Hospitals Procedures and Condition Ratings for Stroke and COPD, visit the website at https://health.usnews.com. (PR)
