Beginning tomorrow, Aug. 12, Kili Café & Terrace reopens to lunch goers with an a la carte menu daily from 11:30am to 2pm. The popular TGIF Light Lunch Buffet remains unchanged each Friday.
Kili, the Chamorro name for Terrace, is considered as an integral dining institution on Saipan and one of the leading venues that offer al fresco dining. Kili Café & Terrace is known to serve local and international specialties that carry a good value for money selection of menu items.
As part of the casual dining and drinking experience, the a la carte menu includes Hyatt’s American Signature Burger. The certified Angus Beef ribeye leads the list of main courses that also features local favorites such as Loco Moco, Chef’s Shrimp Fried Rice and many more.
Executive chef Matteo Fracalossi lined up a list of delicious pasta, including his personal recommendation, Linguine Alla Papalina which is an ode to his Italian roots. This authentic Italian pasta dish is made up of cooked ham, green peas, egg, cream and parmesan cheese.
Kili Café & Terrace always welcomes families where the menu has tailormade children favorites available.
There is always room for dessert! Hyatt proudly offers daily its original home-made cheesecake, milkshake as well as mango parfait and seasonal sliced fruits. As always, an array of hot & cold beverages is prepared a la minute.
For more information and further dining options at Hyatt Regency Saipan, visit saipan.regency.hyatt.com and click “Dining page.” Reservations are always recommended and can be completed on the hotel’s home page. (PR)
