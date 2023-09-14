GUAM—Jack in the Box and our customers are partnering with the American Red Cross to support relief efforts for families who continue to be impacted by Typhoon Mawar.
In response to the devastating typhoon that struck Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, all Jack in the Box restaurants in Guam are fundraising for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief, through September 30.
Guests who donate $1 will receive a coupon for a free small curly fry to use during their next visit. Jack in the Box has pledged to match all donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $40,000.
The American Red Cross has teams across the U.S. providing safe shelter, warm meals, and clean water to help families through their most challenging moments. Here at home, American Red Cross volunteers are working tirelessly to meet the basic needs of Guam residents impacted by disasters by providing relief supplies and meals throughout the island.
Please stop by your nearest Jack in the Box today—on Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning and in Harmon—to support American Red Cross Disaster Relief efforts.
About PARS Group LLC
PARS Group LLC, based in Kirkland, Washington, was founded in 2011 and is a Jack in the Box franchise organization with locations in the United States. The company has a history of sponsorships with the Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, and Children's Hospital.
About Jack in the Box Inc.
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with more than 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com. (PR)
