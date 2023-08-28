McDonald's of Guam and Saipan proudly congratulates two exceptional managers, Leah Laxamana and Gisel Achas, for graduating from the "Leading Great Restaurants" course at McDonald's Hamburger University in Chicago.
This immersive four-day program, from Aug. 7 to 10, is designed to enhance their skills and expertise in restaurant management, further solidifying their commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences to customers.
Hamburger University, founded in 1961, stands as a testament to McDonald's dedication to providing comprehensive training McDonald’s Restaurant Managers. With over 80,000 graduates to date, MHU has become a hallmark of excellence in the industry, offering a diverse curriculum covering various facets of restaurant operations and management. Their attendance at Hamburger University underscores McDonald's commitment to fostering the growth and development of its outstanding employees.
"It is with great pride that we send Leah Laxamana and Gisel Achas to McDonald's Hamburger University to further enhance their skills and expertise in restaurant management," said Joe Ayuyu Jr., vice president and owner/operator of McDonald's of Guam and Saipan. "We are confident that this experience will empower them to lead our restaurants with even greater excellence and innovation."
When asking Laxamana of her experience, she said, “Attending McDonald’s Hamburger University with colleagues across the country was an amazing opportunity. Together, we delved into leadership and confidence-building. MHU highlighted the value of hands-on learning and creative teamwork. The key lesson I took away was effective collaboration and to always think outside the box. I am determined to apply these insights by being a role model, embodying hospitality, and prioritizing customer satisfaction. MHU has equipped me to lead with clarity, vision, and a commitment to bettering our restaurants. I express deep gratitude to McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan and vice president Mr. Joe Ayuyu Jr. for this invaluable experience and their belief in my potential. This is an experience I will always cherish.”
Achas added, “I'd like to express my sincere thanks to the company, especially Mr. Joe Ayuyu, Mrs. Marcia Ayuyu, and Mr. Joe Ayuyu Jr., for giving me the incredible opportunity to attend McDonald's Hamburger University in Chicago. My time at MHU was not only informative and enjoyable, but it also allowed me to connect with McDonald's managers from around the country. Throughout my MHU experience, I gained valuable insights into leadership behavior, teamwork, and empowerment. One key takeaway is that every one of us has the potential to be a leader, with unique responsibilities and a shared sense of accountability. If I had to sum up my experience in a single word, it would be 'influence.' I'm excited to apply the leadership knowledge I gained at MHU to positively influence my team and promote effective leadership.”
Locally owned by Joe and Marcia Ayuyu and their son Joe E. Ayuyu Jr., McDonald’s Guam and Saipan is the leading food service restaurant chain in the Mariana Islands. McDonald's of Guam and Saipan have served the local communities for over 50 years in Guam and 30 years on Saipan and remains one of the island's largest employers.
McDonald's of Guam and Saipan has a history of investing in its employees' development by facilitating their attendance at Hamburger University. To date, eight individuals from Guam and the Northern Marianas, including Joe Ayuyu Jr., have had the privilege of participating in courses at MHU in Chicago. The participation of Laxamana and Achas in the "Leading Great Restaurants" course reaffirms McDonald's of Guam and Saipan's commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences to its valued customers while nurturing the growth and capabilities of its dedicated workforce. (PR)
