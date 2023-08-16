DEDEDO, Guam—Goodwind Development Corp., owners of Micronesia Mall, has assumed operations of the former Tango Theatres, effective Aug. 1, 2023.
Rebranded as MM Theatres, shoppers and movie lovers will continue to be able to enjoy the latest movies under new owners.
Micronesia Mall is proud to have had Tango Theatres as a tenant for the past 25 years, and will continue the legacy of entertaining Guam with the latest movies.
MM Theatres is equipped with 12 screening rooms, including state-of-the-art projection and audio technologies. As part of the rebranding process, GDC has plans to improve the facilities and offer a greater selection of amenities and snack bar treats to movie-goers.
“Goodwind Development Corp. is excited to operate MM Theatres. As a central hub for entertainment in Guam and together with celebrating our 35th anniversary this year, Micronesia Mall remains committed to offering the best experiences for families, tourists, and shoppers. We hope visitors have a pleasant experience, and we look forward to offering a wider array of attractions at the Mall,” said Jeselyn Tan Yu, GDC’s chief executive officer.
Patrons can contact the MM Theatres for showtimes at (671) 632-3456. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.