TAMUNING, Guam—NTT Docomo, Inc. further supports American Red Cross Typhoon Mawar relief efforts through a monetary donation of $46,000.
The American Red Cross continues to play a crucial role in getting our community back on its feet by providing shelter, food, and relief supplies to those impacted by the typhoon.
"The American Red Cross Guam Chapter continues to thrive because of committed partners like NTT Docomo. We need businesses and individuals that believe in our mission so we can continue providing critical services in times of need," said American Red Cross Guam Chapter CEO Chita Blaise.
Recently, Docomo Pacific supported ARC's mission by donating 30 Samsung handsets and unlimited prepaid load to keep their teams connected.
To learn more about the American Cross of Guam Chapter and how you can help families affected by Typhoon Mawar, visit their website: https://www.redcross.org/local/guam.html or text the word TYPHOON to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
About NTT Docomo
NTT Docomo contributes to a sustainable society through the power of innovation. The company is a leading global technology company providing services to consumers and business as a mobile operator, infrastructure, networks, applications and consulting provider. Its offerings include digital business consulting, managed application services, workplace and cloud solutions, data center and edge computing—all supported by our deep global industry expertise. NTT Docomo has over $100 billion in revenue and 330,000 employees, with $3.6 billion in annual R&D investments. Its operations span across more than 80 countries and regions, allowing it to serve clients in over 190 of them. It serves over 75% of Fortune Global 100 companies, thousands of other enterprise and government clients, and millions of consumers.
About Docomo Pacific
Docomo Pacific is a wholly owned subsidiary of NTT Docomo, Japan’s leading mobile operator. Headquartered in Tamuning, Guam, Docomo Pacific is the largest provider of personal, residential, enterprise connectivity and entertainment services in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. The company is a seven-time winner of Best of The Pacific. Docomo Pacific is dedicated to bringing you and your family closer to the things that matter most. Get to know more about what makes us “Better Together” at www.docomopacific.com. (PR)
