The CNMI’s first commercial electric vehicle charging station will be accessible to all EV green drivers on Saipan starting tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 7.
Pacifica Insurance Underwriters, Inc. through its Pacifica GoGreen program, in partnership with Evlution Energy, has built an EV charging station that will be accessible to the general public, specifically to EV and plug-in hybrid car owners and enthusiasts.
As a way of giving back to the community for the nearly 50 years of business and support, Pacifica Insurance will allow charging at no cost to consumers for a whole year.
Consumers in the U.S. mainland are usually charged a fee for EV charging. They could pay for on-the-go service per kilowatt hour or a fee for a monthly subscription. Pacifica Insurance will be donating each kilowatt hour usage for a full year as a part of their Pacifica GoGreen initiative.
“Our single-stall commercial EV charging station is making its entry into our market as the first publicly accessible station in the CNMI, and we are very excited and honored to be making this introduction. Although our EV market is still quite small, we understand that its growth potential and chances of sustainability can only be made possible with good and adequate infrastructure such as an EV charging station, “said president and CEO Shirley Sablan “To further incentivize our green drivers, we will make charging free-of-charge for a whole year, and we hope they will also appreciate its central location.”
Pacifica Insurance has partnered with Evlution Energy, a company based in Honolulu, Hawaii, to provide its state-of-the-art charging station that has been widely accepted nationally for its exceptional performance and reliability.
“EVlution Energy is excited to be the first EV charging station company in the CNMI. We are dedicated to slowing climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions caused by transportation and aim to be a driving force in the EV industry paving the way for growth and adoption of electric vehicles. We are looking to partner with smart businesses & property owners in Saipan by installing EV charging stations that attract EV drivers and support sustainability, and climate responsibility while making your location EV-friendly,” said Evlution Energy president David Christophersen.
The charging station will be compatible with electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles manufactured for the United States market.
Tesla owners will need to provide a manufacturer adapter provided directly by Tesla.
The charger will require green drivers to download the application JuicePass Enterprise for the JuiceBox EV charger, which can be downloaded for both Apple and Android OS.
JuiceBox promises 7x faster charging capability and is UL listed meeting all safety standards for the U.S.
The adapter cable is 25 feet long and has a J17712 connector standard compliancy.
Hours of accessibility for EV charging station will be Monday-Friday from 9am to 4pm and is located at the parking lot of Joeten Susupe. For the Google Map pin link, log on to www.pacificains.com/gogreen and tap or click on the “Click Here” icon embedded in the EV banner.
Pacifica Insurance extends its gratitude to Evlution Energy for taking part in its GoGreen program and for giving EV car owners another option to charging outside of their home.
“Lots of aloha and gratitude to Evlution Energy president David Christophersen for partnering and making history with us. We are also extremely grateful to our affiliate J.C. Tenorio Ent., Inc. (Joeten) for the prime real estate that now houses this historical EV charging station,” said Sablan. “Joeten has been making giant leaps through countless historical firsts in the CNMI and this is only one of them.”
The EV charging station initiative is riding on the Pacifica GoGreen slogan “Make Earth Your Best Friend” through which the company continues to encourage everyone to do their part to protect and preserve Mother Nature.
Pacifica GoGreen has also contracted the talent of Mark Sonoda and his podcast network we670 to help promote the EV charging station through his upcoming episode “The Future of How We Move in the Marianas” featuring Pacifica’s operations manager Shigeki Tenorio. We670 can be found on the Instagram handle we670ig and on youtube.com/@we670. Stay tuned for this exciting podcast covering how the CNMI has made its way from the “karetan karabao” (Chamorro name for bull/cattle cart) to the EV vehicle.
For more information, contact Pacifica Insurance Underwriters, Inc. at (670) 234-6267/7722/7310 and follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube. (PR)
