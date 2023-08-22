Pepoy’s Restacafe owner Romeo “Bong” Malasarte is combining his passion for fishing with his restaurant business by introducing the “paluto” concept made famous in his home country of the Philippines.
“Paluto” is a term that literally means to have your food—in this case fresh seafood—cooked and under the Chalan Kanoa restaurant’s new Friday and Saturday offering, customers can either purchase fresh fish from them or, if they prefer, bring in their own catch.
Malasarte said Pepoy’s Restacafe’s skilled cooks will then prepare the fish into a culinary masterpiece for a minimum charge.
The types of fish they typically offer in the “paluto” concept are the ones Malasarte himself usually catches like gindai, kali kali, mafute, skip jack, and other types of reef fish.
And since the Pepoy’s Restacafe owner hooks the fish himself, the farm-to-table concept is definitely in full swing.
Malasarte said he got into fishing by accompanying his former Japanese boss in cliff fishing sorties around the island. From there, the side trips turned into a full-fledged hobby as he graduated from a DIY boat to a 25-horsepower speedboat until recently acquiring his dream boat.
Named “The Older I Get,” Malasarte’s prized possession is an 18-footer powered by a 150-horsepower Yamaha engine with all the customized bells and whistles.
He said fishing gives him “relaxation, improved concentration, and patience from all the ways that modern life affects our brain.”
So far, Malasarte said the biggest fish he’s caught was a 68-lb white tuna. Also among his favorite catches are a 34-lb amber jack and a 28-lb mahi mahi.
Going back to the “paluto” concept, Pepoy’s Restacafe is trying it as they temporarily stopped their Sunday brunch offering.
While the Sunday brunch wasn't sustainable for Pepoy’s Restacafe, their karaoke room has been an unqualified success, according to Malasarte, as new equipment like high-end systems and speakers have improved its overall sound quality.
Since opening a couple of years ago, Pepoy’s Restacafe has been known for their bulalo special and sizzling dishes. They are open daily from 9am to 10pm. For any questions on the menu, take out, delivery, or catering, call (670) 234-8894 or (670) 488-8899.
Pepoy’s Cafe & Restaurant is located in Chalan Kanoa across the intersection leading to the U.S. Post Office.
