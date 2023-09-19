DFS T-Galleria showcased the sights and sounds of the Marianas following the official launch of the Marianas Experience last Thursday evening.
During the launch party, dozens of tourists, community members, and stakeholders not only experienced the different aspects of the Carolinian and Chamorro cultures through live dances and songs, but also through browsing the creative works of local artists, participating in the interactive stations where coconut weaving, mwar-making, and banana leaf art were being taught, and viewing the displays of cultural artifacts and beautiful canoes from the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, the NMI Museum of History and Culture, 500 Sails, and the Chamolinian Cultural Village.
Marianas Visitors Authority acting board chair Gloria Cavanagh spoke during the event and extended her congratulations to DFS for having this vision. She also extended her gratitude to the international duty-free store for inviting MVA as a partner in the endeavor.
“I think most of us agree it’s been one of the best ‘yes’ for our tourism products this year. Here visitors can see, hear, touch, feel, and taste indigenous Chamorro and Carolinian culture from our artifacts to our traditional beautiful nature. A couple of hours here interacting with our hospitable people this could very well be the best memory of their visit…we can show our visitors why the Marianas is one of the best places in the world to visit."
Gov. Arnold I Palacios applauded DFS, MVA, and all the other partners in the Marianas Experience.
“We're looking back to see who we are and the essence of who we are as people, the people of this community... it's refreshing and I'm very proud that they are able to launch this,” adding that he looks forward to people coming and enjoying the displays.
DFS managing director Richard Gustafson earlier said, “DFS has been a longtime member of the community, and this is just another way to connect with both our local residents and also give tourists to the island a place to go as a destination above and beyond the marine sports activities and other activities to really feel a sense of destination.”
Although it had a soft opening back in July, the official launch of the Marianas Experience took place last Thursday, where it was announced that it would continue from 1pm to 4pm each Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
Aside from the MVA, Chamolinian Cultural Village Inc., 500 Sails, Northern Marianas Humanities Council, and NMI Museum of History and Culture, DFS’ Marianas Experience is also in partnership with Bridge Capital LLC, Team PDI, CCVI Canoe Federation, Commonwealth Council for Arts & Culture, cultural dancers Petlas and Simiyan Marianas, and KKMP.
