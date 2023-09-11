GUAM—United Airlines is offering a limited-time special fare on its direct routes to Japan from Guam and Saipan for travelers looking to enjoy a late summer trip to Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, and Fukuoka.
From Guam, customers can enjoy roundtrip fares starting as low as $423 for Basic Economy and $455 for Standard Economy for a minimum stay of two days to a maximum stay of 14 days. Tickets are on sale until Sept. 11 for travel through Sept. 30.
United offers more than 80 nonstop weekly flights between Guam and Japan, which is more than any other airline. Customers in Guam can book this special fare immediately for all routes between Guam (GUM) and Japan—Narita/Tokyo (NRT), Chubu/Nagoya (NGO), Kansai/Osaka (KIX), and Fukuoka (FUK).
From Saipan (SPN), fares to NRT for travel during the same period start as low as $416 for Basic Economy and $451 for Standard Economy. Customers can book travel to Japan on United’s nonstop service from SPN to NRT, which flies three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Customers are encouraged to book their flights through united.com, the United app, through local travel agents, or at United’s City Ticket Office in Tiyan, Guam.
United reminds customers that Early Check-in service is available for all Guam travelers who are leaving on early morning flights. Passengers can check in the night before their flights to avoid long lines at the airport. Early Check-in service is offered daily from 7:30pm to 9:30pm at the United counter at the A. B. Won Pat International Airport, Guam. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.