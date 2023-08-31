Telecommunications firm IT&E announced yesterday the promotion of Velma M. Palacios to the position of executive director-IT&E CNMI. This promotion recognizes Palacios’ exceptional contributions, dedication, and outstanding performance within the organization.
"As executive director, Velma will assume the top leadership role in the CNMI. Her promotion reflects our confidence in her abilities to drive results, provide strategic leadership, and foster a positive and productive work environment. We are confident that Velma will continue to excel in her new role and make valuable contributions to IT&E’s continued commitment to our CNMI customers and the community," said IT&E president Jim Oehlerking.
Palacios joined IT&E in 1999 as an outside plant engineer. Since then, she has held various positions within the company, including project administrator, plant technical services manager, and engineering manager. Her most recent position was director of Network Operations and Engineering. She played a crucial role in Core Wireline Operations in both the CNMI and Guam, including all outside plant engineering, construction, and maintenance. She was also part of the company's Regulatory and Compliance team.
Palacios has a strong desire to serve her community. Her ongoing community involvements include a seat on the board of directors of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce, board chairperson for the Kagman Community Health Center, private sector representative and chairperson for the CNMI’s State Workforce Development Board, Pacific Century Fellow, and member of the Society of Human resources Management and the SHRM CNMI Chapter.
On the Saipan Chamber of Commerce, Palacios served as board president from 2016 to 2020 and previously was Education Committee chairperson, board secretary and vice president. Her other past community involvements include board member of the Northern Marianas Trade Institute, board member of the Commonwealth Utilities Commission and Brilliant Star School, and Commissioner for the CNMI’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy developed by the CNMI Department of Commerce.
Palacios was the Saipan Chamber of Commerce 2018 Business Person of the Year and a nominee of the 2017 First Hawaiian Bank and Guam Business Magazine Businesswoman of the Year.
Palacios earned her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Marquette University and Master of Business Administration from Hawaii Pacific University. (PR)
