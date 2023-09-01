Donna Moore Flores, the current director of the Special Education Program of the CNMI Public School System, has been appointed interim education commissioner by the Board of Education effective Sept. 2, 2023.
A BOE news release last night announced Flores’ appointment, saying her lengthy experience in public service is a testament to her capability to provide a steady leadership at the Public School System.
The BOE has vetted four PSS employees for the position to succeed Dr. Alfred B. Ada, who resigned due to health reasons effective Sept. 1.
“Following the selection process…Flores was appointed based on her merit. Her over 25 years in public service attests to her capability and skills that she is able to provide a steady leadership that responds to the needs, values, and goals of our [PSS] and its stakeholders,” said BOE chair Antonio L. Borja in the news release.
As interim education commissioner, Flores will oversee the seamless transition and ensure the continuity of PSS programs and services.
Borja said that Flores “has demonstrated unmatched leadership skills and rational thinking solely earned from hard work— and our school district is proud of her contributions. We are excited that she will assist us all in advancing the interests of our students and stakeholders.”
Flores holds a master’s degree in education law with concentration in K-12 (cum laude) from Shepard Broad College of Law- Nova Southeastern University, Florida, and a bachelor’s degree in education with concentration in Rehabilitative Human Services from the Northern Marianas College.
“My gratitude and appreciation to our BOE members for their trust. It was not an easy decision for me to accept this appointment, and, because we have urgent tasks ahead of us, I was assured by our policymakers of their support in our work to be able to deliver what is expected of us,” Flores said in a statement. “We will continue working with our education leaders, advocates, parents and families in providing optimum educational services to our students.”
PSS provides services to Head Start/ Early Head Start, Early Intervention, special education, elementary, middle, and high school students.
The Special Education Program is the single largest program under PSS, with its stakeholders accounting for about 11% of the overall PSS student population, and its employees representing 21% of PSS total workforce.
Under Flores’ tutelage, the PSS Special Education Program administers one of the school district’s largest federal grants. The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, Part B Formula Grants assists states and school districts in providing a free appropriate education in the least restrictive environment for children with disabilities, ages 3 through 21.
PSS-SPED has continuously managed the $6.2 million IDEA Part B Formula Grant with a high level of accountability, findings of consecutive external audits have indicated.
Flores has demonstrated her commitment to community development and public service through her years of impactful involvement and connections such as a disabilities advocate, a notary public, council memberships, and other activities.
“Her dedication to fostering collaboration and her commitment to this community makes her a great fit to lead our PSS family in an interim capacity,” the BOE said.
Of her more than 25 years in public service, she has spent nearly 14 years with the PSS Special Education Program. She started her career as a personnel specialist and recruiter, and eventually was appointed as personnel and compliance program manager.
In 2020, she was appointed as interim director for the PSS Special Education Program following the passing of her mentor, long-time educator Suzanne Wilson Lizama. She served for nearly a year until her full appointment in 2021 by Ada. (PR)
