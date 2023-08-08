Green Meadow School concluded its eight-week summer program with a recital, followed by a lively musical last July 29, 2023, at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.
Students from K3 to Grade 1 from both Gualo Rai and Chalan Kiya campuses showcased their dancing prowess and entertained the crowd. The Gualo Rai campus students excelled in their cowboy- themed performance while the Chalan Kiya kindergartners wowed the audience with their baby shark and gummy bear dance. The recital was also graced by Tumon Bay Festival’s gold medalist Chealzka Navarro, who is a proud GMS alumna.
Meanwhile, Grade 1 to Grade 8 students of the school’s Key Notes School of Music, headed by teacher Maricel Javier, performed several pieces, with the two-month music class producing musically talented pianists, ukulele players, drummer, and singers.
One of the highlights of the day’s event was GMS’ adaptation of the play, Matilda the Musical.
The production was composed of 12 scenes, each having their own captivating songs performed by students from 1st to 6th grade, while 7th and 8th graders helped with all the backstage action.
As the School Year 2023-2024 commences, the school would like to invite all GMS parents to the Parent’s Orientation Day:
Preschool-Aug. 9, 2023
Elementary-Aug. 10, 2023
Middle school-Aug. 11, 2023
All at 5pm to 6pm.
For more information about Green Meadow School, call (670) 235-2185, email info@greenmeadowschool.net or visit its main campus in Chalan Kiya past Saipan Health Clinic. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.