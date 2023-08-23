Five years since the devastation caused by Super Typhoon Yutu in 2018 that leveled almost the entire campus, Hopwood Middle School is now back to a full-day class schedule from Tuesday to Friday at their original campus in Afetna.
HMS principal Victorino Borja said yesterday morning that the first day of school went “pretty smoothly.” Considering that the entire Beach Road leading to the Hopwood campus is under heavy construction, Borja said the traffic flow, surprisingly, “wasn’t so bad.”
To facilitate the flow of traffic, he said the bus drop off/pick up and car drop off/pickup area are separated into two areas—the bus drop off/pick up is at the main entrance on the north side of the school, while the car drop off/pick up is at the field area on the south side.
This school year, he said there are about 618 enrolled students, with a few more registered students they need to follow up on.
As to what led to the full-day class schedule from 8am to 3:15 for Tuesday through Friday—with Mondays designated as half days, Borja said their previous school year’s schedules of double sessions and remote learning were not too beneficial for students academically.
The decision to revert to a full class schedule was a big decision, he said. “It’s not just with the administration. We had to discuss this with our stakeholders, our teachers, and students. I know a lot of students, they liked the double sessions when they could sleep in…but at the same time, parents really wanted to have more instructional time with their kids.”
Therefore, for this school year, they decided to provide more instructional time and go back to a full class schedule. In order to do that, while the HMS campus is not fully rebuilt, and while they are waiting for temporary classrooms, Borja said that they decided to be creative and came up with the concept of “team teaching.”
Team teaching is when “we have two teachers in the classroom at the same time—and that’s how we’re allowed to go full schedule with the limited classrooms that we have. So, it’s two teachers and two subjects. Usually, it’s the same grade level and the same subject. There are a few that are the same grade level but different subjects, such as a CTE class and music, or computer class. Both teachers are there but they just split up the periods. Like in the first period, it would be music class, then the last period would be computer class, and then in the second semester, they will switch.”
With two teachers in the class, “sometimes it can be challenging when they have different styles, but ultimately, it’s for the kids. And I think because we have that same shared goal for student learning, that’s why we’re able to do this. So far, it’s going smoothly. Of course, we might have some hiccups along the way, but as a team, we’ll get through it moving forward.”
At the beginning of the school year, the campus has 20 usable classrooms as they await the temporary classrooms that are modular and not tarp material for more security and in case of storms.
The rest of the campus is strewn with broken wreckage of old classroom buildings destroyed by Yutu. When asked for updates as to when a new campus will be built, Borja said that it’s a lengthy process.
Borja said that FEMA awarded PSS in 2020 with about $20 million for repairs, “but the process is not just with PSS. It’s through the government and FEMA and it’s kind of a lengthy process. …The plan is to at least get the temporary classrooms so that we have enough classrooms for the teachers and students. And then, eventually, repair or renovate our buildings. That’s all the updates I have right now. The money is there, but other than that, like the actual process, I don’t have specific details on that.”
After Yutu, HMS class schedules were divided into morning sessions (8am to 11:40am) and afternoon sessions (11:55 am to 3:55pm) from Tuesday through Friday. On Monday, the schedule was 8am to 12pm online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.