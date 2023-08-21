MONTCLAIR, NJ—Montclair State University congratulates Jedric Villar of Saipan on being named to the university’s Spring 2023 Dean's List. Villar is a Film and Television major.
Villar was among nearly 6,000 Red Hawks named to the spring 2023 Dean's List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
“We look forward to seeing more of our students' academic achievements at Montclair State University,” the school said in a statement.
Montclair State University is a research doctoral institution and has 13 colleges and schools that serve more than 21,000 undergraduate and graduate students with more than 300 doctoral, master's and baccalaureate programs. (PR)
