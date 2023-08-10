Concluding their Cinema on Saipan: Movie Making in the Marianas program, Northern Marianas College will be premiering the student-made films this Friday at the Regal Theaters in San Jose.
The premiere event will begin on site at 5pm, and the audience will get to view all three short films done completely by high school students who participated in NMC’s
Cinema on Saipan: Movie Making in the Marianas program led by instructor Demetrius Borge.
Estimated runtime for the viewing is about an hour. At the end of the event, there will be a certificate presentation and award presentation.
The premiere marks not only the culmination of the NMC program but also intends to celebrate the gained knowledge and highlight the hard work of these young individuals who joined the three-week program.
The film program had been an innovative initiative between NMC and the CNMI Public School System aimed at nurturing the creative talents of high school students and was facilitated and coordinated by NMC’s Community Development Institute.
