An audience of 200 parents and family members joined Northern Marianas International School staff for a student performance last Saturday at the Grandviro Resort in Garapan, capping the NMIS First Step Daycare Center’s Culminating Activity Summer Program.
The production, which featured 50 summer program students from first to fifth grade¬s—the youngest being 5 years old—was a medley of song and dance performances, where students showcased not only their natural talents, but the ones they had picked up during the program, which was instrument playing.
"It's basically a showcase of the multiple talents of our students. The goal is really to give the children a space, an opportunity, to learn new things...to make new friends and learn some new skills," said NMIS-FSDC Childcare Services director Darlene J. Sobremisana.
Sobremisana noted that music teacher Gina Aguilar taught participating student’s music lessons and that she personally was happy for the turnout of events, especially as this was their first time to have this kind of summer program.
Sobremisana noted that this experience will help her and their staff in planning next year’s program.
Aside from music and dance lessons, the children dabbled in other activities as well during the summer, including classroom activities and educational field trips, but ultimately the children were preparing for the closing production that night. "I think we achieved our goal, to have our children learn new skills which is playing an instrument in our music class," said Sobremisana.
She also noted that a program like this was a great way to get students and the school involved in community events once more, especially after the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the event, Sheila Sambile, a parent of two involved in the program, told Saipan Tribune, "I'm actually really excited and surprised with NMIS in this cultivating activity. It's a first since my kids started attending NMIS in 2013, so this is a really exciting event. I really like it." She said her children learned a lot during the program and enjoyed it just as much, and she personally is looking forward to having more events like this in the future.
Sobremisana also thanked all the supporters and partners who helped make the program possible, especially the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs’ Childcare Development Fund.