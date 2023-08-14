Saipan Community School will be hosting its annual Open House & Family Orientation Night on Aug. 17, 2023, at 6pm. This event welcomes parents, students, and community members who are keen to discover the excellence of education at SCS.
The event will commence with a warm welcome and introduction to SCS' teachers, dedicated staff, and administrative team.
Parents, guardians, and students will have the opportunity to interact with teachers in their respective classrooms. These sessions will shed light on academic goals, curriculum insights, and captivating co-curricular activities that enrich students' learning experience.
This year, SCS is proud to showcase the transformations made to the campus over the summer break. The classrooms, music room, and library have all received significant upgrades, creating inspiring and inviting spaces for students to thrive.
The Open House also brings exciting news about the progress of the playground project. With one-third of the project completed, students can anticipate a year of joyful exploration and play. The grand reveal of the playground's final phase is eagerly anticipated in early September.
Established in 1976 as the island's first Protestant school, Saipan Community School offers a U.S. curriculum taught in English.
"Our Open House is a unique opportunity for parents, students, and community members to experience firsthand the excellence that defines Saipan Community School," said SCS principal Amanda Dunn. "We invite everyone to join us for an inspiring evening that celebrates education, growth, and community."
For those interested in exploring SCS’ offerings from kindergarten through 8th grade, Dunn can be contacted via email at principal@saipancommunityschool.com, by calling (670) 234-6687, or by visiting the campus on Beach Road in Susupe. (SCS)
