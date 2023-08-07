The Public School System’s Special Education Program would like to inform parents and/or individuals who received special education services at the CNMI Public School System and who turned 25 years old between 1995 to 1997 that it no longer needs your records to provide educational services due to your exit from Special Education.
Be advised that the state level copies of your file will be destroyed 30 days from the date of this notice.
The IEP folder includes but is not limited to: IEPs, evaluations, eligibility documents, prior written notices, transition assessment. However, PSS will maintain an electronic copy of your name, age, disability and date the student exited the PSS without time limitation.
If you would like to pick up the file before it gets destroyed, visit the Special Education Program Office on Capital Hill, Building 1224. Our office hours are Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm except on holidays.
For any other information, contact the Special Education Program at 237-3029/3012/3021. (PR)
