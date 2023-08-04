FAIRBANKS, Alaska—A daughter of the CNMI was one of those who was honored during the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ 101st commencement ceremony last May 6 at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks.
As a member of the Class of 2023, Tiffany Yokoyama-Lizama of Saipan received a bachelor of arts degree in Social Work.
The university's first commencement took place in 1923 when the sole graduate, John Sexton Shanly, received a bachelor's degree in agriculture. This year, UAF conferred approximately 1,029 degrees on 956 students. Some students received more than one degree. The ceremony included graduates from summer and fall 2022 and spring 2023. (PR)
