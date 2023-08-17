Maria Dolojan, second from left, is seen in 2018 with University of Guam president emeritus Robert Underwood, first from left; former Guam delegate Madeleine Bordallo; Dr. Annette Santos, former dean of the School of Business and Public Administration at UOG; UOG president Anita Borja Enriquez; and public administration professors Dr. Ron McNinch and Dr. Ansito Walter. Dolojan received a congressional medal from Bordallo in March 2018. Photos courtesy Maria Dolojan