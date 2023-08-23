The University of Guam Press is saddened by the passing of celebrated CHamoru author Chris Perez Howard.
“Our darlin’ will be missed,” says Joey San Agustin, Perez Howard’s first cousin who remembers with fondness how the late author called those he loved “darlin’.”
Perez Howard passed away earlier this week in the Philippines. He was 82.
Alongside Perez Howard’s family and close friends, UOG Press honors the author’s legacy and contributions to both the literary and island community. Perez Howard published two books with the UOG Press—Mariquita—Revisited and his latest title, Juanit.
“Mr. Perez Howard and his writing inspired many of us to use our skills as writers and artists to tell our people’s story in a way that would provoke critical conversations and inspire greater visions for a more just future,” shared UOG Press director of Publishing Victoria-Lola Leon Guerrero, who worked closely with Perez Howard as an editor of both Mariquita—Revisited and Juanit. “I will always cherish the time and friendship I shared with Mr. Perez Howard and the many deep dives we took into our island’s history and political issues. It was an honor to work with him and he will be sorely missed.”
Perez Howard was a founding member of the Organization of People for Indigenous Rights. The organization addressed issues of self-determination, war reparations, land rights, and historical preservation; and spoke out against nuclear warfare, an issue that persists to this day.
“Chris Perez Howard has left a legacy as an acclaimed CHamoru author and community advocate,” UOG president Anita Borja Enriquez said. “His works and passion for our island and its history will be remembered for generations.”
UOG president emeritus Robert Underwood, a close friend of Perez Howard, said, “Chris was a leader in the struggle for CHamoru self-determination, an insightful writer, and a relentless advocate for fairness in all aspects of our existence.”
Perez Howard’s advocacy is heavily present in his writing. Through his work, he showed how mediums such as storytelling and painting can be used to promote literacy, build connections, understand oneself, and preserve culture.
“I didn’t start out as a writer,” Perez Howard said in an interview that aired during the launch of Juanit in July. “I was a painter. When I came back to Guam, especially when I started getting this information about Guam history in the writing of Mariquita, I had a lot to say, and painting wasn’t the way I could reach the largest audience. So, I think out of frustration, I turned to writing to say it.”
The celebrated author credits his advocacy to his mother, Mariquita Perez Howard, whom he honors in Mariquita—Revisited. The novel, originally published in 1982, chronicles his mother’s enduring strength during the Japanese occupation of Guåhan and urges readers to remember the sacrifices of those who lived during the tragedies of the war and its lasting impacts.
It was Perez Howard’s fervent hope that his stories would inspire readers to honor the memory of those who came before them, and to love all the aspects of their own identities that make them who they are.
A memorial service celebrating Perez Howard and his impactful work will take place in September. Details for the service will be forthcoming from UOG Press on all media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @uogpress. (UOG)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.