The Broadband Policy & Development Office under the Office of the Governor, or BPD, will be holding a stakeholder engagement meeting on the island of Rota today, Aug. 4, from 2pm to 4pm at the Department of Commerce conference room.
The BPD, through the CNMI Office of the Governor, has been established with financial support and guidance for the National Telecommunications & Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access & Deployment, or BEAD, Program. The BPD is tasked with implementing broadband deployment, equity planning, and exploring implementation opportunities. At present, the BPD is currently crafting the BEAD five-year action plan. During this process, the BPD is reaching out to stakeholders for comments, insight, and collaboration. Each week a virtual meeting is held to discuss different facets of the action plan. This week the focus will be primarily on the broadband internet needs of the island of Rota.
If on Rota, join us at the in-person meeting. If anyone would like to attend virtually, this is the link to the meeting: https://meet.google.com/cvc-oxyy-umd. The virtual meeting is every Friday at 3pm. (PR)
