Community briefs

NMPASI closed today for PD training
The Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems, Inc. office will be closed today, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, for professional development training. Office hours will resume on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at 8am. (PR)
GCC fall semester registration ends today
Student registration for the fall semester for new and continuing students ends today, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Guam Community College. In-person registration is at Building 2000 from 8am to 5pm.
Those interested in registering for the fall semester should bring with them:
Valid photo identification card
High School transcripts
Shot record
Tax Year 2021 documents (for financial aid)
The last day to add or drop a class and make payment or get on a payment plan is also today, Aug. 18, 2023, at 5pm.
Online registration can be done at GuamCC.edu/Apply. Existing students can register for classes online using their MyGCC login credentials. Fall semester classes started on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (PR)
Youth Congress session tomorrow
The first day, third regular session of the 19th CNMI Youth Congress is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 10am in the House of Representatives chamber of the Legislature on Capital Hill. (PR)
