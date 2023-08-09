PSS EIP ICC meeting set
The CNMI Public School System’s Early Intervention Program’s Interagency Coordinating Council will have a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9am to 11am via Zoom. Contact 664-4841 for the meeting link if one has not been emailed to you. (PR)
Register now for the ICC
The Division of Coastal and Resources Management is now accepting registrations for the 2023 International Coastal Cleanup, which will take place this year on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023!
Form your crew, register at https://forms.gle/zQGT2BQKksF7evPg6 and participate in the cleanup.
Cleanup supplies, trash hauling, and disposal will be provided by the Bureau of Coastal and Environmental Quality. (PR)
GCC board meeting on Thursday
The Guam Community College board of trustees will hold its monthly board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at noon at Guam Community College in Room 112, Learning Resource Center (GCC Library), Building 4000. All attendees are encouraged to wear a mask on the GCC campus.
Individuals requiring special accommodations, auxiliary aids, or services should contact (671)735-5641 Ext. 5594/5597. (PR)
