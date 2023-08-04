These eight adorable puppies were surrendered to the shelter as unwanted puppies. They are about 8-weeks-old, very healthy, and ready for their furever homes!
All puppies are available for adoption at the Saipan Mayor’s Office Animal Shelter in As Perdido. Shelter hours are from Monday to Friday, 7:30am to 4:30pm. Contact them if you are interested at (670)-234-3647 (DOGS).
For inquiries about veterinary services please reach out to Saipan Humane Society at info@saipanhumanesociety.org or WhatsApp +1 (670) 838-7387.
Saipan Tribune is partnering with Lauren Cabrera, founder of the Saipan Humane Society, in collaboration with the SMO Animal Shelter in As Perdido, to feature their adoptable dogs into loving homes. Whether you are looking for a guard dog, lap dog, hiking buddy, or playful puppy, they most likely have the dog for you!
