The CNMI Department of Public Safety will conduct eight separate sobriety checkpoints this month.
On Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, the first checkpoint will occur on Chalan Monsignor Guerrero Road in Chalan Kiya along the westbound lane from 7:30pm to 8:45pm. The second checkpoint will be on Chalan Pale Arnold Road in Gualo Rai on the southbound lane from 10pm to 11:15pm.
On Aug. 25, 2023, which is Friday next week, the first checkpoint will be on Chalan Monsignor Guerrero Road in San Jose on the westbound lane from 7:30pm to 8:45pm. The second checkpoint will be on Chalan Pale Arnold Road in Chalan Lau Lau on the southbound lane from 10pm to 11:15prn.
On the last Friday of August, Aug. 25, 2023, the first checkpoint will be on Chalan Pale Arnold Road, in Puerto Rico on the southbound lane from 6pm to 7:15pm. The second checkpoint will be on Chalan Pale Arnold Road in Gualo Rai on the southbound lane from 9:30pm to 10:45pm. (PR)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.