The CNMI Department of Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Unit will be temporarily observing a modified office hour schedule from Aug. 22 through Aug. 25, 2023, due to Professional Development Training to be conducted by the National Association of State Workforce Agency.
Benefit Payment Control staff will be unavailable from 7:30am to 12:30pm for the affected dates. Regular operations will resume on Aug. 28, 2023.
Should any claimants under the Benefit Payment Control foresee any need to meet with the Department, contact your assigned auditor and schedule your meeting/appointment based on their respective availability.
If you have questions regarding this, contact the following numbers: (670) 322-8870, 8871, 8872 or (670) 322-9994, 9944. (CNMI DOL)
