Coast Guard cutter Juniper crewmembers load 29-foot response boats aboard to transfer them to Maui to assist in the Lahaina wildfires response on Aug. 10, 2023. A total of 17 lives were saved from the water and 40 survivors were located ashore by Coast Guard Station Maui boat crews. There are no current reports of missing persons in the water, however Coast Guard aircrews and surface assets continue response efforts.