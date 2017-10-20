SINCE LAST SURVEY IN 2014

Over 2K stray dogs impounded

The Saipan Mayor’s Office’s Dog Control Program has rounded up over 11 percent of the total stray dog population on Saipan, according to program manager Spencer Marchadesch.

As of Oct. 1, 2017, the program was able to pick up 2,461 dogs and impounded them at one time or another at the program’s shelter in As Lito, he said.

In the last survey on the stray dog population on Saipan that was conducted in 2014, it counted over 21,000 dogs.

Marchadesch said he and his crew are working on a new survey to determine the current population of stray dogs.

In a previous interview, Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang said it is important to clear the villages of stray dogs because they can be harmful to pedestrians who are walking on the streets, they can be harmful to drivers at night, and they constantly dig through garbage bins, not only polluting the environment but also causing the possible spread of viruses.

According to Marchadesch, he and his team are working as hard as they possibly can to pick up as many stray dogs as possible.

Unfortunately, the dog pound can only house 40 to 50 dogs and the same number of cats at a time. Because of this, the dogs that are not adopted are euthanized to make space for more animals.

The program has two groups that bring in five to 10 dogs a day, according to a previous article on the Saipan Tribune.

Yesterday, the Saipan Tribune was able to acquire data from the dog control program’s office that dates back to 2014 when the survey was first conducted.

In 2014, 601 dogs were registered, 870 were impounded, 47 were reclaimed by owners, 19 were adopted, and 804 were euthanized.

In 2015, 485 dogs were registered, 651 were impounded, 19 were reclaimed, 47 were adopted, 782 were euthanized, and 380 were spayed or neutered.

In 2016, 426 dogs were registered, 760 were impounded, 17 were reclaimed by owners, 161 were adopted, 623 were euthanized, and 370 were spayed or neutered.

This year, as of Oct. 1, 36 dogs were registered, 180 were impounded, six dogs were reclaimed, 19 dogs were adopted, and 130 were euthanized.

From 2014 up until Oct. 1, 2017, the animal control program reported that 527 dead dogs were removed from the streets.

Marchadesch requests that pet owners help the program by doing their part in getting their dogs registered and confined on a leash, an enclosed lot, or premises so that the program can focus on stray dogs.

If owners can no longer care for their pets, they may call the dog control office at 234-8905 or 783-4743 for pick up, free of charge.

According to Marchadesch, the dog control program is currently working with Spay and Neuter Network in Texas to conduct another low-cost spay and neuter program on Saipan by February of 2018.

Kimberly Bautista Bautista
Kimberly Bautista is the youngest in the stable of Saipan Tribune reporters. She has covered a wide range of beats, including the community, housing, crime, and education, for the Saipan Tribune.

  • elkapitan

    It is too bad that the Veterinarian that lives and has set up business in the community, that has a wife working for the Federal Park Service, does not volunteer his time to get involved in this spay and neuter program as do so many other vets in all other areas..
    With our local Vet and this Vet. Mr. Tudor, they could make a big difference in the control of the stray dog population that are “adopted” and then released back on the streets to breed again by the people that adopt them in the majority of cases.
    NO animal, cats included, should be let out for adoption unless neutered. M<nay areas that is the practice. BUT in many areas the animal control is privately operated under a contract..

    No if the the Govt. could get the "litter police" to go after the people that are littering and start to hand out tickets, between the :puppy police" and the "littering police" these two agencies could make a big impact in our society.

  • Mel Catalma

    Stray dog problem will continue unless an anti animal cruelty law is passed. These dogs deserve more than being euthanized. Dogs are not the problem, It’s their irresponsible owners.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

