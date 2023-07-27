$2M in coral restoration grants awarded to US Pacific Islands

By
|
Posted on Jul 28 2023
Share

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation awarded seven grants totaling more than $2 million to support coral restoration in the four U.S. Pacific Island jurisdictions of American Samoa, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and Hawai’i. The grants are funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The grants will support projects that directly contribute to coral restoration progression in the U.S. Pacific Islands by providing the means for capacity building and/or restoration implementation. The four U.S. Pacific Island jurisdictions started a coral restoration planning process in 2020 that led to the development of a draft action plan for each jurisdiction for one priority restoration goal. Now, additional investment and capacity is needed to meet the U.S. Pacific Islands coral restoration goals and implement the draft restoration action plans.

The projects will take place through the summer of 2025.

In the CNMI, the Johnston Applied Marine Science was awarded a grant for a project that, through thermal stress testing and the development of novel coral settlement substrates, will provide scientific support to improve the climate resilience and scale of restored coral populations in the CNMI. It also directly supports restoration implementation in the CNMI through the expansion and stocking of existing ocean and land-based coral nurseries, allowing restoration efforts to be scaled-up.

The CNMI Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality’s Division of Coastal Resources Management is also awarded a grant to address threats to the CNMI’s coral reefs and ensure survival of critical reef habitats in the face of climate change and varying ocean conditions. This project aims to increase coastal and coral reef resilience and restore critical coral reef habitat. Activities will include monitoring and updating the CNMI Coral Restoration Draft Action Plan, securing permits, in-situ coral gardening, and monitoring post outplant reef metrics.

All jurisdictions—the CNMI, Guam, Hawai’i, American Samoa—will also be awarded grants to initiate the early steps toward an implementation network in the U.S. Pacific for coral reproduction and seeding, based on SECORE’s successful model for capacity-building in the Caribbean. In collaboration with the University of Guam, SECORE will provide both virtual and hands-on training workshops and site-specific scoping plans for implementation of larval restoration in each jurisdiction.

In Guam, the University of Guam Marine Laboratory is awarded a grant to work on a project to extend ongoing coral restoration initiated in Guam in 2017. Work has focused on conservation of eight species of staghorn (Acropora) coral, via ocean nursery rearing and re-introduction to healthy habitats.

The Guam Coral Reef Initiative will implement the Guam Coral Reef Restoration Action Plan through the construction of a new pilot coral nursery and the expansion of an existing nursery in collaboration with the Raymundo Coral Lab. The nurseries will propagate outplanting material for high-priority restoration sites identified in the draft coral restoration action plan. The nurseries will be populated with fast-growing species known to exist currently or historically at the identified sites. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Has the Japanese government adequately explained the reasoning behind its decision to dump treated wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune