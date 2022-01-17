Share











Jimin Woo didn’t drop a set the entire tournament en route to winning the men’s open of the 2022 SIS Student Council Tennis Tournament yesterday at the American Memorial Park tennis courts.

The 17-year-old senior at Saipan International School capped his dominant run in the three-day tournament with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over second seeded Morris Villanueva.

The No. 1 seed said he just played to his strengths and took advantage of the weather conditions against Villanueva in the finals.

“I tried playing very aggressive with my backhand and use the wind to my advantage,” he said.

After getting a bye in the first round, Woo barged into the semifinals by blanking Jung Wang, 6-0, 6-0. He then advanced to the finals with a 5-3, 4-1 win over No. 4 seed Colin Ramsey.

Villanueva mirrored Woo’s success in the lower half of the draw. He also got a bye in the opening round before subduing Sean Lee in the second round, 7-5, 6-4. Villanueva punched his ticket to the finals after nearly shutting out David Kwon, 4-0, 4-1.

In the boys 16-and-under, No. 1 seed Kwon overcame a first set loss to beat No. 2 seed Cody Shimizu, 2-4, 5-4, 10-7.

It was the second straight game that Kwon was involved in a super tiebreaker as he was also extended by Wataru Kadokura in the semis, 4-1, 4-5, 10-7. He had a bye in the first round and then walloped Daniel Nam, 4-1, 4-0, in the second round.

Shimizu started his campaign with a bye and a walkover before nipping June Yu in the semifinals, 2-4, 5-4, 10-7.

Another top seed prevailed in the boys 14-and-under after Ian Choi outlasted No. 2 seed Siwoo Lee, 4-0, 4-0.

Choi had a relatively easy time before the finals. He beat Noah Lee in the second round, 6-1, 7-5, before earning his finals berth with a 6-0, 6-0 shellacking of Yutaka Kadokura. Choi got a bye in the first round.

Lee also got a bye in the opening round before besting Ki Won Lee, 6-3, 6-1, in the second round. He then blanked No. 4 seed Henry Yoom in the semis, 6-0, 6-0.

In the boys 12-and-under, Ian Chae continued his giant-killing ways after the No. 4 seed upset No. 2 Eamon Tang, 6-1, 6-4, in the finals.

Chae earlier shocked No. 1 seed Ryan Choi, 6-2, 4-1, in the semis to break into the championship round. He beat Matthew Hwang, 6-2, 6-1, in the opener.

Tang was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Quido Jambor to get out of the first round before winning his semis match against No. 3 Jihun Park, 7-6, 6-2.

Results of the women’s open and girls 16-and-under and girls 14-and-under, and mixed doubles will be reported in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.

The 2022 SIS Student Council Tennis was held as a fundraiser for Saipan International School’s Student Council and is sanctioned by the Northern Mariana Islands Tennis Association.

The sponsors of the event are the following: Mango Six Café, Sura Restaurant, Café 670, All Star Sporting Goods and Boarderline, Joeten Superstore, Plumeria Steakhouse, Java Joe’s, Hyatt Regency Saipan, and Summer Snow Café.