500 Sails thanks coalition vs domestic & sexual violence

500 Sails is grateful and acknowledges the critical role that the Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence advocates play in providing timely support to those affected by sexual and domestic violence.

500 Sails board president Emma Perez says the coalition was extremely helpful to her organization when an after-hours incident led to charges of sexual assault involving people who work together at 500 Sails.

“I cannot begin to describe the shock that we all felt and the range of thoughts and emotions as we tried to process the news,” said Perez. “We were deeply and personally affected, not only by what had happened, but by the pain it was causing our workplace family that is very close. Most of us were not sure how to respond—we did not want to make it worse for those who were clearly suffering.”

Perez reached out to the coalition for advice and to ask if they could come to the workplace and speak to the staff. She recognized that the right guidance, early in the process, could make a big difference. Maisie Tenorio and Kiki Benjamin from the coalition were there the next morning.

“Maisie and Kiki addressed the staff in a classroom at the boatyard. They were sympathetic and understanding of how difficult it can be to talk about such things, especially with the diversity of culture, age, and gender in the room,” said Perez. “With their guidance we were able to have a conversation we needed to have.”

Perez says the experience has reinforced her belief that the only way we can fix the problem of sexual assault in the community is to face it head-on. “Avoiding talking about it leaves victims isolated and without the support they need to recover. Pretending it doesn’t happen ensures that nothing changes, that behaviors that lead to assault will continue, and that the discussions that lead to action never happen.” She encourages anyone faced with a sexual assault situation to remember that they are not alone and that help is available.

The Northern Marianas Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence can be reached at 670-234-3878 or via Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EndViolenceNMI. (500 Sails)