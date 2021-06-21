91 attend last day of volleyball clinic

By
|
Posted on Jun 22 2021
Share

A total of 91 youth took part in the Northern Mariana Islands Volleyball Association’s coaching clinic conducted by FIVB Level III certified coach and Oceania Sports Education master educator Mike Rabago last Friday at the Agape Gymnasium along Middle Road in Gualo Rai. (Mark Rabago)

Volleyball is alive and kicking in the CNMI as evidenced by the 91 youth that took part in the final day of the weeklong clinic organized by the Northern Mariana Islands Volleyball Association last Friday at the Agape Gymnasium along Middle Road in Gualo Rai.

FIVB Level III certified coach and Oceania Sports Education master educator Mike Rabago spearheaded the clinic and was happy on the turnout and said the number of young players showing interest in the sport of volleyball bodes very well for NMIVA.

“The biggest thing is for the federation to get some numbers and names. So, we have something stable for the federation. Right now it’s summer and the interest is there for volleyball. They won’t come if they really don’t want to learn,” he said.

Rabago said he saw a lot of talent and dedication during the final two days of the coaching clinic, where players 18-and-under took part. The first two days were designated for volleyball coaches.

“This group over here is what could possibly be the CNMI’s national team in four years,” he said during a break in the clinic last Friday. “I think that’s what was lacking in the past, just putting out teams for national events.”

As for his take on the coaches, Rabago said he’s happy to report that all of them were like sponges and was thankful that they allowed him to give them advise. He added that he also learned a thing or two from them as the coaching clinic went on.

“We worked together the first couple of days and I gave them sort of my style. They can add to their way or take away anything [from what I taught],” he said.

The week-long clinic for coaches and up-and-coming players left a good impression on coaches like former CNMI national player Tyce Mister.

“This clinic went over the most important cues for four skills—serving, passing, setting, and attacking. And some drills to practice the cues. I think it was great for the variety of levels of players we hosted. We had a lot of interest which is amazing, but challenging to move things along. Coach Mike did well. Next time we’ll break down into smaller groups which provides opportunities to do even more. The cues are important reminders and it gave me some things to work on in my own playing,” he said.

For Jacoby Winkfield, the coaching clinic conducted by Rabago was engaging but more importantly added to his knowledge of volleyball.

“He did a great job of breaking the game down to manageable chunks. I learned several new drills which can be applied to all skill levels, from novice to seasoned players. Thanks to NMIVA for all the hard work you have put into reviving volleyball in the CNMI. It was encouraging to see so many of our youth interested and loving volleyball,” he said.

Rick Manzano, for his part, said he just feels privileged to have learned from Rabago. “Mike is a level 3 coach in the FIVB and we’re just fortunate to learn from him. It’s been a long time since any of our teams—men and women—won in any level in the region. I think Mike said it was way back in 2009. I’m happy to see a lot of high school and middle school kids join the last two days of the clinic. This coaching clinic hopefully would bring CNMI volleyball back on the map,” he said in Filipino.

Rabago, who will be back next month for his third and final visit to Saipan to conduct the series of coaching clinics, reiterated that his intention all along is to improve the state of volleyball in the CNMI.

“I’m excited to see a lot of coaches and kids come out during the weeklong coaching clinic. You’d never know…I may see these guys in four years and I’m coaching my team and I’m going up against them. But it’s OK I love [developing] good players,” said the Team Guam volleyball coach.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

ocean

Learning is fun at the Ocean Fair

Posted On Jun 17 2021
hope

Building the CNMI’s future ocean conservationists

Posted On Jun 10 2021
Olopai

Master navigator Lino Olopai and the tale of the tagafi

Posted On Jun 03 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 18, 2021

Posted On Jun 18 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2021

Posted On Jun 15 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 9, 2021

Posted On Jun 09 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 22, 2021, 7:34 PM
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s SE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:48 AM
sunset: 6:50 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune