LETTER TO THE EDITOR

A journey to healing

By
|
Posted on Jul 26 2023

Tag: ,
Share

Dr. Frederic Levy of ENT Carolina poses with our Nanay. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Facing a cancer diagnosis is undoubtedly one of life’s most daunting challenges. However, in the case of one remarkable individual, Dr. Frederic Levy of ENT Carolina, a gifted otolaryngologist and dedicated surgeon, it was an opportunity to make a positive impact and restore hope. Through his exceptional surgical expertise and unwavering commitment to patient care, Dr. Levy successfully operated on our mother suffering from mouth cancer, providing her with a renewed chance at life.

Dr. Levy is renowned in the medical community for his specialized skills in otolaryngology and cancer surgeries, particularly in the field of oral and maxillofacial surgery. Throughout his illustrious career, he has earned a reputation for meticulous precision and compassionate patient care. His empathetic approach ensures that each patient feels at ease during what is often an anxiety-ridden journey.

When Nanay (our mother) was diagnosed with mouth cancer, it was undoubtedly a challenging moment for the entire family. However, upon meeting Dr. Levy, we were filled with a sense of reassurance. His thorough explanation of the surgical procedure and treatment plan instilled confidence and trust in his abilities.

The surgery was a complex and delicate procedure, requiring the removal of affected tissue while preserving vital structures and functions of the mouth. Dr. Levy’s steady hand and extensive experience in performing such surgeries were evident throughout the process, and his surgical team worked seamlessly to ensure a successful outcome.

Dr. Levy’s surgical prowess was nothing short of astounding. His steady hands and years of experience in oral cancer resections were evident as he meticulously removed all the affected tissue. Thanks to his skillful technique, he was able to achieve clear margins, giving us hope that no cancerous cells were left behind.

Following the successful surgery, Nanay began her journey to recovery, and under Dr. Levy’s watchful eye and the exceptional care she received in the SICU of Caromont Regional Medical Center, she made remarkable progress. His personalized post-operative care and ongoing support played a vital role in her speedy recovery. Dr. Levy’s dedication extended beyond the operating room, providing emotional support to both our mom and our family throughout the healing process.

Dr. Levy’s exceptional surgical skills and compassionate patient care make him an exemplary doctor in the field of oral and maxillofacial surgery. His successful resection of the affected tissue from the mouth cancer patient has not only given Nanay a new lease on life but also reaffirmed the belief in the power of skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals.

As Nanay continues her journey to healing and full recovery, we are all eternally grateful for the skillful hands and kind heart of Dr. Levy. His unwavering commitment to excellence and patient-centered care will undoubtedly continue to positively impact the lives of many, leaving behind a legacy of healing and hope in the face of adversity.

Knowing and recognizing these manifestations as warning signs of cancer may facilitate an early diagnosis, which is generally associated with better prognoses (CAUTION UP):
Change in bowel or bladder habits
A sore that does not heal
Unusual bleeding or discharge
Thickening or lump in breast or elsewhere
Indigestion or difficulty swallowing
Obvious cough or warts or moles
Nagging cough or persistent hoarseness
Unexplained weight loss
Pernicious anemia

Franco Mendoza
Fina Sisu, Saipan

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

Water service interruptions for parts of Fina Sisu postponed

Posted On Sep 22 2022
, By
0

Portion of Fina Sisu will have water interruption today and Thursday

Posted On Sep 20 2022
, By
0

Water service interruption in Fina Sisu on Thursday

Posted On Aug 16 2022
, By
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS -August 1, 2022

Posted On Aug 01 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Has the Japanese government adequately explained the reasoning behind its decision to dump treated wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune