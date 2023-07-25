A journey to healing

Share











Facing a cancer diagnosis is undoubtedly one of life’s most daunting challenges. However, in the case of one remarkable individual, Dr. Frederic Levy of ENT Carolina, a gifted otolaryngologist and dedicated surgeon, it was an opportunity to make a positive impact and restore hope. Through his exceptional surgical expertise and unwavering commitment to patient care, Dr. Levy successfully operated on our mother suffering from mouth cancer, providing her with a renewed chance at life.

Dr. Levy is renowned in the medical community for his specialized skills in otolaryngology and cancer surgeries, particularly in the field of oral and maxillofacial surgery. Throughout his illustrious career, he has earned a reputation for meticulous precision and compassionate patient care. His empathetic approach ensures that each patient feels at ease during what is often an anxiety-ridden journey.

When Nanay (our mother) was diagnosed with mouth cancer, it was undoubtedly a challenging moment for the entire family. However, upon meeting Dr. Levy, we were filled with a sense of reassurance. His thorough explanation of the surgical procedure and treatment plan instilled confidence and trust in his abilities.

The surgery was a complex and delicate procedure, requiring the removal of affected tissue while preserving vital structures and functions of the mouth. Dr. Levy’s steady hand and extensive experience in performing such surgeries were evident throughout the process, and his surgical team worked seamlessly to ensure a successful outcome.

Dr. Levy’s surgical prowess was nothing short of astounding. His steady hands and years of experience in oral cancer resections were evident as he meticulously removed all the affected tissue. Thanks to his skillful technique, he was able to achieve clear margins, giving us hope that no cancerous cells were left behind.

Following the successful surgery, Nanay began her journey to recovery, and under Dr. Levy’s watchful eye and the exceptional care she received in the SICU of Caromont Regional Medical Center, she made remarkable progress. His personalized post-operative care and ongoing support played a vital role in her speedy recovery. Dr. Levy’s dedication extended beyond the operating room, providing emotional support to both our mom and our family throughout the healing process.

Dr. Levy’s exceptional surgical skills and compassionate patient care make him an exemplary doctor in the field of oral and maxillofacial surgery. His successful resection of the affected tissue from the mouth cancer patient has not only given Nanay a new lease on life but also reaffirmed the belief in the power of skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals.

As Nanay continues her journey to healing and full recovery, we are all eternally grateful for the skillful hands and kind heart of Dr. Levy. His unwavering commitment to excellence and patient-centered care will undoubtedly continue to positively impact the lives of many, leaving behind a legacy of healing and hope in the face of adversity.

Knowing and recognizing these manifestations as warning signs of cancer may facilitate an early diagnosis, which is generally associated with better prognoses (CAUTION UP):

Change in bowel or bladder habits

A sore that does not heal

Unusual bleeding or discharge

Thickening or lump in breast or elsewhere

Indigestion or difficulty swallowing

Obvious cough or warts or moles

Nagging cough or persistent hoarseness

Unexplained weight loss

Pernicious anemia

Franco Mendoza

Fina Sisu, Saipan