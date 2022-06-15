Air Tahiti’s B787 is largest passenger plane to land on Saipan

Share











Saipan saw the largest passenger plane to land at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport early yesterday morning, with the arrival of a chartered Air Tahiti’s B787 that brought in over 200 athletes for the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

Air Tahiti’s B787 landed at the airport at around 5:30am yesterday morning carrying 290 athletes for the Mini Games, which will officially start on June 17.

According to sources, the passenger plane is the largest, by far, to touch down on CNMI soil. It can carry up to approximately 294 passengers. In comparison to one of United Airlines’ largest aircrafts, the B737, which can carry up to 166 passengers, the B787 Dreamliner can carry nearly twice its capacity.

Air Tahiti’s Dreamliner is set to depart the CNMI early this morning after a day layover on Saipan.

The largest airplane to land on Saipan, though, was a cargo plane, the Antonov AN 225 called Mriya, that brought relief supplies in 2018 afterr Super Typhoon Yutu. That plane was later destroyed after Russia attached Kyiv in Ukraine.

According to a previous article on the Saipan Tribune, the CNMI will welcome over 1,000 athletes from the 20 participating countries who will compete in nine sporting events—athletics (track and field events), badminton, baseball, beach volleyball, golf, tennis, triathlon, va’a (outrigger canoe), and weightlifting.

As of yesterday, the CNMI has welcomed athletes from Palau, Fiji, Vanuatu, Kiribati, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, and Tahiti. The CNMI is still expecting athletes from places like New Caledonia, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Guam, and more.

Saipan’s beloved Oleai Sports Complex has seen major renovations in preparation of the Mini Games with a new batting cage and pitching machine, track and field facilities, a baseball field, an air-conditioned gym, and more.

Saipan residents are encouraged to personally watch the Games but for those who can’t, there is a dedicated PMG 2022 channel that will be broadcasting all PMG 2022 competition highlights throughout the week.

In addition to having a channel, the KKMP radio station developed a KPMG radio station where they will cover the PMG 2022 live from the Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe.

The Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center will serve as the central media center where local media outlets and off island media outlets will be able to receive the results in real-time throughout the Games.